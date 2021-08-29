Public School employees observe hunger strike against IBA management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The teaching and administrative staff of Public school Hyderabad on Sunday observed a token hunger strike against non-enhancement of their salaries for the last 8 years.

During hunger strike Hafiz Hajan Abro, Shoban Vistro, Ayaz Shah and others also chanted slogans against Institute of business Administration (IBA) management for alleged anti employee policies.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Sindh High Court Chief Justice for taking notice of Public School's agreement with IBA.