UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public School Employees Stage Protest For Immediate Increase In Salaries

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Public School employees stage protest for immediate increase in salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The employees of Public School Hyderabad here Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged corruption and non enhancement of their salaries since the last many years.

The protesting employees led by Anis Ahmed Memon, Shoban Vistro, Siraj Abro and others said despite taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, Public School was still under financial crisis.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013 therefore employees were facing financial constraints.

They called upon IBA management and the school administration to announce immediate increase in the salaries of employees keeping in view of growing price hike failing which they would start a protest movement for resolution of their just demands.

Related Topics

Corruption Resolution Protest Hyderabad Sukkur Price Sunday Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

2 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

3 hours ago

SPL, Sharjah Airport Authority launch e-book netwo ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet adopts remote work visa and multiple-entry ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.