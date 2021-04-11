UrduPoint.com
Public School Employees Stage Protest For Increase In Salaries

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

Public School employees stage protest for increase in salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The teachers and employees on Sunday staged a protest demonstration against alleged mismanagement and non enhancement of salaries since the last eight years.

The protesting employees led by Naveed Bhati, Rehan Shaikh, Shoban Vistro, Ashok Kumar and others said despite taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, Public School was still under financial crisis.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013 therefore, employees were facing financial hardship.

They called upon IBA Administration and the school management to announce immediate increase in their salaries keeping in view of the growing price hike.

They warned in case of failure in accepting their genuine demands, Public School employees including teachers and non teaching staff would start a protest movement for resolution of their demands.

More Stories From Pakistan

