Public School Employees Stage Rally Against Alleged Corruption, Non Enhancement Of Salaries

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The employees of Public School Hyderabad on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged corruption and non-enhancement of their salaries since the last many years.

The protesting employees led by Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Nabi Shah, Hajan Abro, Ghulam Qadir Chachar and others said despite taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, Public School was still under financial crisis.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013; therefore, employees were facing financial constraints.

They called upon Sindh Chief Minister, IBA management and the school administration to announce immediate increase in the salaries of employees and pensioners keeping in view of growing price hike failing which they would start a protest movement for resolution of their just demands.

