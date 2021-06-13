UrduPoint.com
Public School Employees Stage Rally Against Alleged Corruption, Non Enhancement Of Salaries

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The employees of Public School Hyderabad on Sunday staged a protest rally against alleged corruption and non-enhancement of their salaries since the last many years.

The protesting employees led by Shoban Vistro, Ghulam Nabi Shah, Ayaz Shah , Ashok Kumar and others said despite taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, Public School was still under financial crisis.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013; therefore, employees were facing financial constraints.

They called upon the IBA management and the school administration to announce immediate increase in the salaries of employees and pensioners.

