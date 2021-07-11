Public School employees stage rally for acceptance of demands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The employees of Public School Hyderabad Sunday staged a protest rally for acceptance of their demands including enhancement of their salaries.

The protesting employees led by Shoban Vistro, Ghulam Nabi Shah, Ayaz Shah, Ashok Kumar and others said historical Public School, after taking over by the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur, was under financial constraints.

They said salaries of employees had not been increased since 2013 at the same time IBA was recruiting employees without following rules and regulations.

They called upon Sindh High Court Chief Justice and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, IBA management and the school administration to resolve all their genuine issues including increase in the salaries and pensions keeping in view of growing price hike.