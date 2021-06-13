UrduPoint.com
Public School Hyderabad Plants Over 6,000 Saplings' Urban Forest On WED 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Public School Hyderabad plants over 6,000 saplings' urban forest on WED 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The country has successfully hosted the World Environment Day 2021 and welcomed the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration with its world acclaimed Green Vision of ecological conservation.

The Public School Hyderabad has planted over 6,000 saplings of various species of trees particularly those with vast canopy cover and greenery to raise an urban forest to promote biodiversity and birdlife in the city.

An official of the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project told APP that the World Environment Day was celebrated in Pakistan and across the world with the theme of Eco-system Restoration where an urban forest was planted at Public School, Hyderabad where over 6,000 tree saplings were planted on this occasion.

He informed that the plantation was carried out by the Sindh Forest Department along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the school staff.

He said the rapid urbanization and massive deforestation in the cities across the country had increased temperatures, pollution and loss of precious birdlife which used to be the hallmark of morning and evening strolls.

"Moreover, the scourge of air pollution has become nuisance for everyone as both young and old, male or female is equally affected due to bad air quality facing different respiratory diseases," said the official.

He went on to mention that forests absorb carbon that worth in millions of Dollars and provide a huge amount of oxygen necessary to maintain a livable environment. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hyderabad Imran Bhutto said plantation was an initiative under the flagship TBTTP project with the aim to enhance green cover of the cities and preserve depleting biodiversity that was essential for ecosystem restoration which was also the theme for the entire decade declared by the UN on World Environment Day from 2021 through 2030.

"It is also the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure ecosystem restoration for better future of the coming generations," he said.

