Public School Organizes Intra-School English Declamation Contest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Public school Hyderabad organized an Intra-School English Declamation Contest from VI to VIII & XI to XII.
According to a press release, the event was graced by Ramsha Talpur, Member BoG as a Chief Guest and Prof. Farida Panhwar as Guest of Honour.
The performance of the participants in the declamation contest was well appreciated by the Worthy guests.
Principal PSH Mr. Iqbal Memon appreciated on conducting such programs on a regular basis to provide students an opportunity and platform to enhance their speaking skills and critical thinking.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
3-day workshop of Inter-Board Sports Committee held in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
PPP marks foundation day with enthusiasm in Shahdadpur3 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues3 minutes ago
-
CM attends grand Jirga, directs action against elements involved in disrupting peace in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
Governor urges PTI to review its conduct23 minutes ago
-
Health minister orders activation of new angiography machine at PIC23 minutes ago
-
Murderer of wife, seven children gets death sentence43 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates the 58th founding anniversary of the party53 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi seeks support of JUIF in APC, Kurram clashes1 hour ago
-
Foundry sealed over pollution1 hour ago
-
Over 860 children successfully operated upon under CM’s heart surgery program: Minister1 hour ago