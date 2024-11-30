Open Menu

Public School Organizes Intra-School English Declamation Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Public School organizes Intra-School English declamation contest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Public school Hyderabad organized an Intra-School English Declamation Contest from VI to VIII & XI to XII.

According to a press release, the event was graced by Ramsha Talpur, Member BoG as a Chief Guest and Prof. Farida Panhwar as Guest of Honour.

The performance of the participants in the declamation contest was well appreciated by the Worthy guests.

Principal PSH Mr. Iqbal Memon appreciated on conducting such programs on a regular basis to provide students an opportunity and platform to enhance their speaking skills and critical thinking.

APP/nsm

