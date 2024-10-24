Public School Reorganization Programme to bring out of school children to institutions

An orientation session was organized for licensees associated with the Public Schools Reorganization Program Phase-One at the Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, under the Punjab Education Foundation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) An orientation session was organized for licensees associated with the Public Schools Reorganization Program Phase-One at the Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, under the Punjab Education Foundation.

The session was attended by Chairman of the Punjab Education Foundation, Malik Shoaib Awan, and the Managing Director, Shahid Fareed, as chief guests. Director Regional Office Multan, Mazhar Abbas Khan, and other PEF officials were also present.

A total of 385 licensed individuals, including educated youth from districts Khanewal, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, and Vehari, as well as representatives from NGOs and educational chains, participated in the session.

During the meeting, the Chairman and Managing Director of PEF awarded prizes and certificates to 42 teachers from partner schools who showed outstanding performance. The teachers also received a traveling allowance of Rs 7,000 and souvenirs from the Cheese Company.

On this occasion, the Chairman and Managing Director congratulated the exemplary teachers and stated that the hard work and dedication of PEF teachers demonstrate that students from PEF partner schools are achieving top positions at the board level. They praised the efforts of teachers in the education sector, emphasizing that a good teacher leads society, and a society with strong leadership reaches new heights of development.

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman and Managing Director mentioned that in line with the education-friendly vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the aim is to bring as many out-of-school children as possible into the schools associated with the Public Schools Reorganization Programme and to ensure the provision of all necessary facilities for students.

They further stated that licenses will receive payment of Rs 1,200 per child according to the approved rates by the Punjab government, urging all licensees to appoint the best teachers to improve education standards, beautify school buildings, and ensure proper infrastructure for students. This will help establish modern educational centers in accordance with the Chief Minister's vision, providing students with an optimal learning environment.

During the orientation session, licensees were informed in detail about their responsibilities related to teaching and administrative matters, as well as SOPs related to the Public Schools Reorganization Programme. This included the provision of necessary facilities for students, the monitoring system for schools, the Student Information System, quality assurance tests, admission procedures, dengue prevention measures, school records, monthly enrollment updates, and security arrangements for schools.