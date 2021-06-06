UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public School Teachers Demand Restoration Of Historical Status

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:40 PM

Public school teachers demand restoration of historical status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :While demanding the restoration of the historical status of Public School Hyderabad, the teacher's union on Sunday demanded an end to an agreement with the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Public School's teachers union representatives Fawad Ali, Ashok Kumar Rathi, Sirajuddin Abro and others said historical Public School had been destroyed after IBA Sukkur had taken over its administrative control.

Due to alleged mismanagement and corruption of the school principal appointed by IBA management all funds of the Public School have been lapsed, teachers union alleged and demanded for immediate restoration of the old glory of the historical school.

They said IBA management wanted to usurp valuable land of the public school for establishing the campus of IBA Sukkur in Hyderabad.

They demanded the Sindh Chief Minister and other higher authorities to cancel the agreement with IBA Sukkur and restore the historical status of the Public School failing which a protest movement would be launched to save the school.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Protest Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Sunday All Agreement Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

21 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

21 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

1 hour ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.