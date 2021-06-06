Public school teachers demand restoration of historical status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :While demanding the restoration of the historical status of Public School Hyderabad, the teacher's union on Sunday demanded an end to an agreement with the Institute of business Administration (IBA) Sukkur.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Public School's teachers union representatives Fawad Ali, Ashok Kumar Rathi, Sirajuddin Abro and others said historical Public School had been destroyed after IBA Sukkur had taken over its administrative control.

Due to alleged mismanagement and corruption of the school principal appointed by IBA management all funds of the Public School have been lapsed, teachers union alleged and demanded for immediate restoration of the old glory of the historical school.

They said IBA management wanted to usurp valuable land of the public school for establishing the campus of IBA Sukkur in Hyderabad.

They demanded the Sindh Chief Minister and other higher authorities to cancel the agreement with IBA Sukkur and restore the historical status of the Public School failing which a protest movement would be launched to save the school.