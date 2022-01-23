UrduPoint.com

Public School Teachers Hold Protest For Payment Of "updated Salaries"

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Public School teachers hold protest for payment of "updated salaries"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The teachers of historical Public School on Sunday staged protest demonstration for payment t of their "updated" salaries as per the commitment made by the Commissioner Hyderabad.

The Public School teachers led by Ashok Kumar, Shoban Wistro, Muhammad Saeed Khan and Naveed Bhatti staged rally outside Hyderabad press club and chanted slogans against School administration and Commissioner for not resolving their demands.

Addressing the rally, they said that teachers were protesting for their genuine demands since last 8 months but despite assurance made by the Commissioner issues were still not resolved.

IBA Sukkur in collaboration with Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has occupied the historic Public School Hyderabad for the last three years, protesting teachers alleged.

They said that under a conspiracy, the people of Hyderabad were being evicted by handing over the administrative control of the public school to IBA Sukkur.

They demanded that an emergent meeting of the board of Governors (BOG) of the public school be convened fir updating the salaries of the teachers otherwise the scope of protest would be expanded.

Related Topics

Protest Hyderabad Sukkur Sunday FIR Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

14 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.