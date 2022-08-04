Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary raise

The teaching staff of historical Public School, Hyderabad, managed by Institute of Business Administration (IBA), on Thursday staged protest rally and sit-in for increase in their salaries and other demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The teaching staff of historical Public School, Hyderabad, managed by Institute of business Administration (IBA), on Thursday staged protest rally and sit-in for increase in their salaries and other demands.

The protesting teachers staged sit-in opposite the principal office of the school and decried that no salary raise had been made for the teachers after school was handed over to IBA Sukkur.

In view of growing inflation, public school employees were passing through financial crisis as they had been receiving nominal salaries, they said and warned that school employees would continue to record protest on daily basis till resolution of their demands.