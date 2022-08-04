UrduPoint.com

Public School Teachers Stage Sit-in For Salary Raise

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary raise

The teaching staff of historical Public School, Hyderabad, managed by Institute of Business Administration (IBA), on Thursday staged protest rally and sit-in for increase in their salaries and other demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The teaching staff of historical Public School, Hyderabad, managed by Institute of business Administration (IBA), on Thursday staged protest rally and sit-in for increase in their salaries and other demands.

The protesting teachers staged sit-in opposite the principal office of the school and decried that no salary raise had been made for the teachers after school was handed over to IBA Sukkur.

In view of growing inflation, public school employees were passing through financial crisis as they had been receiving nominal salaries, they said and warned that school employees would continue to record protest on daily basis till resolution of their demands.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest Hyderabad Sukkur Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris throu ..

India suppressing just struggle of Kashmiris through brutal force: Prime Ministe ..

6 minutes ago
 Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

Awan asks PTI to shun pressurising institutions

6 minutes ago
 CM Sindh visits family of Shaheed Pilot Major Saee ..

CM Sindh visits family of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Tunio

6 minutes ago
 Imran deceived people in name of honesty, transpar ..

Imran deceived people in name of honesty, transparency: PM

6 minutes ago
 Int'l community should play role for freedom of II ..

Int'l community should play role for freedom of IIOJ&K people: PYP president

9 minutes ago
 NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.