Public School T.M.Khan may be converted into isolation ward: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Public school Tando Muhammad Khan may be converted into isolation ward for the patients of Coronavirus, if it is needed.

This he said on Sunday while visiting Public School T.M.Khan, said a statement issued here.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, MPA Syed Aijaz Hussain Shah Bhukhari, District General Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro and district health officers were also present. He said that we were taking all possible measures to handle any emergency due to Coronavirus threat because isolation was the best remedy for the patients of Coronavirus.

During his visit he discussed the possibility of converting Public School into isolation ward with local and health administration.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked them to remain ready to face any challenge, adding that we would try our best to come up to the expectations of the masses.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that Sindh Government was taking all efforts to safe people from Coronavirus.