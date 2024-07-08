Open Menu

Public Schools To Have 'WASH' Stations To Ensure Hygienic Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) In a bid to promote and improve hygiene culture in government schools, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has initiated the establishment of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) stations.

According to an official source, this initiative is aimed at providing a clean and hygienic environment for students, teachers, and school staff, promoting a healthy learning environment. The WASH stations will include facilities for handwashing, sanitation, and clean water access.

The initiative was launched by the ministry under the initiative ‘Cleaner Future for Our School’ to install wash stations in government schools, starting with 100 schools, to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and a healthy environment for the students.

Under this initiative, two wash stations per school will be installed, one strategically placed at the school entrance, which will encourage students, teachers, and visitors to clean their hands before entering or leaving the school.

However, the second wash station will be located next to the sports arena, which will promote cleanliness and hygiene among students engaging in physical activities. The ministry has planned to expand this initiative to more schools in the future.

