Public Schools To Have 'WASH' Stations To Ensure Hygienic Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) In a bid to promote and improve hygiene culture in government schools, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has initiated the establishment of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) stations.
According to an official source, this initiative is aimed at providing a clean and hygienic environment for students, teachers, and school staff, promoting a healthy learning environment. The WASH stations will include facilities for handwashing, sanitation, and clean water access.
The initiative was launched by the ministry under the initiative ‘Cleaner Future for Our School’ to install wash stations in government schools, starting with 100 schools, to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and a healthy environment for the students.
Under this initiative, two wash stations per school will be installed, one strategically placed at the school entrance, which will encourage students, teachers, and visitors to clean their hands before entering or leaving the school.
However, the second wash station will be located next to the sports arena, which will promote cleanliness and hygiene among students engaging in physical activities. The ministry has planned to expand this initiative to more schools in the future.
Recent Stories
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development projects5 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Bahawalpur Office to inspect railways5 minutes ago
-
Holding of peaceful Muharram in Kurram finalizes: DC Khurram5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu ensures peaceful Muharram observance5 minutes ago
-
Work on flyover reviewed15 minutes ago
-
USAID, Pakistani institutions to enhance student support office at universities15 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city15 minutes ago
-
FIA briefs Interior Minister on overbilling for protected users25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 183 emergencies last week35 minutes ago
-
ICT admin plans to celebrate Independence Day with significant events35 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews processions' routes45 minutes ago
-
One killed, 3 injured in Karachi traffic accident45 minutes ago