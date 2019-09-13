Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) tenders being floated on radical basis: Musallah-ud-Din Mengal

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The member of central council of Balochistan Awami Party, Musallah-ud-Din Mengal Friday said the tenders of Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) were being floated on radical basis to ensure the development work in the province.

"It was the first time in the history of Balochistan that huge funds of PSDP had been released right after the approval of provincial budget that showed government seriousness towards development," he noted.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, he said there was no conflict between the parties and the provincial government.

The government would utilize its all resources to provide maximum facilitation to the masses, he added.

He said all the departments were working with cooperation of each other to eliminate the corruption in the province and to promote the transparency and merit culture in the province.

The institution would be strengthening through pragmatic approach as it was the top priority of Balochistan Awami Party lead government, Mengal remarked.

He appreciated the establishment of complaint cell that had been established at the chief minister's office.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the development of Balochistan and had released long awaited development funds for timely completion of the projects.