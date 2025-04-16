Public-sector Mirpur AJK Club elevated at pattern of Islamabad Club

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Apr, 2025) Under the spirit to provide recreational environment, the state run state of the art Mirpur Club in Central Mirpur city has been renovated almost at par with Islamabad Club.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Riaz told APP here on Tuesday that in order to make Mirpur Club compatible with the requirements of the modern era, the existing building of the club has been renovated under Phase 1 with the support of CSR, where the latest tennis ground has also been completed.

"Under Phase 2, landscaping, walking track, family area, cricket and other sports nets, cafeteria and family function lawn will be prepared coupled with other facilities will also be available for further needs, he added.

City Mayor Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid, representatives of a local power energy company were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that phased work for grand renovation was underway to make the Mirpur Club similar to the Islamabad Club. He said that soon after completion of the project, regular membership will be given to the aspirants so that the club could be used for various recreational and social welfare activities.The Phase II uplift project of the club involves more facilities to be provided according to the needs, he added.

