UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Public Sector Schemes To Be Completed Timely In Mianwali': Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

'Public sector schemes to be completed timely in Mianwali': Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mianwali to complete timely development scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mianwali to complete timely development schemes.

The scheme would worth more than Rs. 5 billion of public health, Roads,Health and school Sectors under the Prime Minister of Pakistan program so that the public could benefit from these schemes.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of development schemes of Mianwali and Khushab.In meeting deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Deputy commissioner Mianwali Umer Sheer, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen, Director Development Shakeel Numan, SE Buildings and others concerned officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umer Sher informed about the ongoing schemes and said that 28 out of 48 water supply schemes were underway in Mianwali and these schemes would be completed by end of June. He said that a water supply scheme was being launched at a cost of Rs.3.50 billion for which a mini-dam would be constructed at the site of Cha Bari and a 60 Km pipelines would be laid for which study work has been completed while steps were being taken to ensure its implementation.

Commissioner also directed to improve the pace of work on health and education sector's schemes. Earlier,the Commissioner received details about the speed and latest status of work on two ongoing schemes of roads and Janaza Ghah in Khushab district.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Water Farah Bari Numan Sargodha Khushab Mianwali SITE Shakeel June From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 schedule tweaked

10 minutes ago

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

13 minutes ago

China to develop infrared temperature sensor with ..

3 minutes ago

One arrested, 2.4kg hashish recovered in Kohat

3 minutes ago

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

22 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says to Maintain Heavy We ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.