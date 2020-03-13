'Public sector schemes to be completed timely in Mianwali': Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Mianwali to complete timely development schemes.

The scheme would worth more than Rs. 5 billion of public health, Roads,Health and school Sectors under the Prime Minister of Pakistan program so that the public could benefit from these schemes.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of development schemes of Mianwali and Khushab.In meeting deputy commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Deputy commissioner Mianwali Umer Sheer, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen, Director Development Shakeel Numan, SE Buildings and others concerned officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umer Sher informed about the ongoing schemes and said that 28 out of 48 water supply schemes were underway in Mianwali and these schemes would be completed by end of June. He said that a water supply scheme was being launched at a cost of Rs.3.50 billion for which a mini-dam would be constructed at the site of Cha Bari and a 60 Km pipelines would be laid for which study work has been completed while steps were being taken to ensure its implementation.

Commissioner also directed to improve the pace of work on health and education sector's schemes. Earlier,the Commissioner received details about the speed and latest status of work on two ongoing schemes of roads and Janaza Ghah in Khushab district.