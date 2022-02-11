Public sector universities directed to make policy on recruitment

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan on Friday directed the Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities to make policy on the recruitment of the children of deceased employees within a month and ensuring 100 percent implementation of the quota

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan on Friday directed the Vice Chancellors of all public sector universities to make policy on the recruitment of the children of deceased employees within a month and ensuring 100 percent implementation of the quota.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also chairman of KP Assembly's Special Committee for recruitment of the implementation of the sons of the deceased Class-IV employees on their specified quota in universities, expressed sorrow and concern that various public sector universities including Islamia College University have so far not formulated any rules for the implementation of recruitment deceased employees quota.

Due to such situation, the children of the Class-IV employees were passing through hard and difficult situation said a press release issued here on Friday.

A meeting of the committee was held here in Tahira Qazi Conference Room of the Assembly Secretariat with Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mahmood Jan in the chair. Beside, Members Provincial Assembly, Nighat Yasmin Orakzai, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Fakhar Jehan, Sobia Shahid and Mohammad Idrees, the Secretary Higher education Daud Khan and Deputy Secretary Assembly Wakeel Khan, the vice chancellors and their representatives also attended the meeting.

The panel reviewed in detail implementation of the recruitment quota for the deceased employees of the public sector universities of the province and expressed concern over it that despite fixing of 100 percent quota by both Federal and provincial governments, but several universities have made no progress in that regard.

The members of the committee termed situation tantamount to injustice with the deceased Class-IV employees.

The committee took notice of the unserious attitude of the concerned authorities over the problem. Out of 32 universities of the province, only eight have ensured the implementation of the quota, while the remaining 24 have yet to approve their rules from their respective syndicates.

The committee directed the Vice Chancellors for convening a meeting of their syndicates immediately to resolve problem within their legal jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the Secretary Higher Education explained that under the notification issued by the government, the universities are authorized to adopt the framed policy and until they have not made their rules, they can adopt government policy.

The committee unanimously proposed framing of uniformed policy for the resolution of concerned and other similar problems to mitigate the grievances and hardships of the general public.

To this the Secretary Higher Education explained that work on this proposal is continued, adding that it was big issue and sufficient time required for its solution.

The committee also took notice of lesser strength of students in few universities and presented proposals for increase in the number of students.

The committee termed the performance of those universities commendable which have recruited the children of deceased Class-IV employees on the specified quota.