Public seeks crackdown against roadside juice sellers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The need for a massive crackdown against the roadside juice sellers stressed on Tuesday, with the public reliance on the soft drinks has been increased to amid the hot and humid weather.

The sale of sub-standard and low quality natural juices becomes a norm in the Federal capital which poses serious threat to the human lives.

The residents of the capital city have called for a crackdown against those juice sellers who have been playing with lives of people with no regret to ensure safety of public life.

"We have been left at the mercy of the juice sellers who used rotten fruits to make some extra bucks," a resident of sector G-7 Manan Shahid said while indicating a number of roadside juice sellers who had been involved in manufacturing of low quality natural juices.

He said the most common natural drinks available at the federal capital markets were sugarcane juice, mango juice, mixed juice of tamarind and damson, but most of the juice sellers had been using unhygienic containers to prepare fruits pulp.

Manan urged the local administration to take action against the violators so that precious lives of people could be saved.

Another resident from Sector I-10, Shehzad Haider said he observed that a lot of natural juice stalls were being set up along the fruit markets and shops to buy half or near rotten fruits at subsidized rates.

Such fruits gave them opportunity to earn extra profit which was a sheer violation of the laws, he added.

He said the milk, used by the juice sellers, also appeared to be of poor quality as it was hard to ascertain whether it was milk or some sort of mixture.

Rizwan Ali, who was purchasing sugarcane juice from sector G-6, said mostly shopkeepers had been offering juices to customers in used disposable glasses.

Such practice could increase the risk of the coronavirus transmission, he added.

Shopkeeper Usman javed who were selling lassi said this year customer were not coming to their shop in large number as compared to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, rejecting the impression that rotten fruits were being used in juices preparation.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Spokesman Dr Waseem Khawja warned that the usage of unhygienic juices and soft drinks could cause multiple diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid, Jaundice, cholera and tooth decay.

When contacted, a senior officer from the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration said action against the violators was being taken on regular basis. He assured that a crackdown would soon be launched against them.