Public Service Core Agenda Of PTI: CM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:29 PM

Public service core agenda of PTI: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that attention was being paid on performance instead of personal projection as public service was core agenda of the government.

In a statement, the CM said he did not believe in hollow slogans nor he was following the policy of one-man show like the past rulers. Usman Buzdar said that he was taking everybody along and decisions were being made with consultation. Similarly, the people had been diligently severed during the last three years as he had never indulged himself in any political wrangling. Those levelling baseless allegations were making futile efforts to conceal their corrupt past, he said and added that the people had fully recognized such dual characters.

Those engaged in the negative politics of levelling concocted charges were valueless before those who had served the masses, he maintained. The conspirators were bent upon stopping the development journey but their conspiracies will not be succeeded, he continued. The CM maintained that detractors do not want a solution to public problems and added that he will continue to respond to such elements in the shape of public service.

I will not sit idle till the solution of public problems and the journey of public service was accelerated while allowing no one to create any hurdle, concluded the CM.

