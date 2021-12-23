Public service core agenda of PTI govt: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said public service is a core agenda of the incumbent government as it has introduced holistic reforms and initiated several development projects to benefit the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said public service is a core agenda of the incumbent government as it has introduced holistic reforms and initiated several development projects to benefit the people.

He was talking to MPAs Khawaja Daud Sulemani, Muhammad Latif Nazar and Sardar Muhammad Mohyuddin Khan Khosa who met the CM at his office to discuss Constituencies related problems and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking on this occasion, the CM repeated that his doors are always open to the parliamentarians and added that PTI is fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Injustice has never been done with anybody as the politics of revenge is not practised by the PTI, he said and asserted that the party fully believes in the supremacy of law and justice.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties tried to score points on every occasion, he maintained. The opposition parties have weakened the national interest with their negative politics, he regretted and maintained that past governments performed less while making boastful claims. They also ignored the needs of the people while initiating exhibitory projects and the country was deviated from its real destination due to the wrong policies of the past governments, he added.