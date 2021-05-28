Public service core mission of PTI govt: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that public service was a core mission of the PTI government and it believed in philosophy of composite development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that public service was a core mission of the PTI government and it believed in philosophy of composite development.

Talking to provincial ministers and party leaders at his office, the chief minister said he was monitoring ongoing schemes relating to the development of backward areas and the government was effectively delivering instead of lip service.

The corrupt could only raise empty slogans and the people knew that this cabal looted the country in the past.

In fact, corrupt politicians had no place in the new Pakistan and frustration was evident on the faces of PDM leadership, he added.

Those who met included Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Lalika, Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz and Gulraiz Afzal Gondal, Ahmed Shah Khagha, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Ijaz Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Rai Zahoor Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khaqwani, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind and Sardar Muhammad Awais Dareshk.

The CM issued instructions for the solution of problems faced by the parliamentarians.