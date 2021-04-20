Public Service Court Held In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meer Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf held a public service court at the Land Record Center.
They listened to public problems and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.