Public service court held in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meer Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf held a public service court at the Land Record Center.

They listened to public problems and issued orders on the spot to resolve them.