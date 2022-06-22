UrduPoint.com

'Public Service Day' To Be Observed Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

'Public Service Day' to be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Public Service Day will be marked on June 23 (Thursday) across the globe, it recognizes that democracy and successful governance are built on the foundation of a competent civil service.

The day aims at celebrating the value and virtue of service to the community.

Public servants are recognized and praised for their efforts on Public Service Day.

The United Nations (UN) holds a public service awards ceremony each year. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions worldwide. This event promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of public service.

At the same time, Africa Public Service Day is celebrated in Africa to coincide with the United Nations Public Service Day.

Many public service organizations and departments around the world celebrate this day by holding various events to recognize the valuable role that public servants play in making improvements in society.

On December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 23 of each year as United Nations Public Service Day (resolution 57/277). It encouraged member states to organize special events on that day to highlight the contribution of public service in the development process.

