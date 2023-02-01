Public service delivery should be hallmark of officials: Commissioner

Implementation of better public service delivery should be the hallmark of the officials of the Punjab government so that the fruits of the public welfare-oriented policies could reach the masses at grassroots level, especially those living in far-flung areas

These views were expressed by Liaquat Ali Chatha as Commissioner of Rawalpindi division while presiding over the meeting of the heads of the provincial and district government officials in Attock on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Aslam Martha, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zulfiqar Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Akbar Cheema and officials of education, health, revenue, local administration, agriculture, roads, public health, buildings, forest, and mines department were also present on this occasion.