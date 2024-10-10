Public service first priority of traffic police: CTO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam has said that no compromise will be made on public service as it is the first priority of the traffic police force.

He said that a zero tolerance policy is being implemented against corruption in the department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he instructed the traffic staff including circle and sector incharges to ensure their presence in crossings during peak hours to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

He said that every traffic sector should be exemplary as negligence, carelessness and corruption would not be tolerated.

CTO directed for removing encroachments and other setups from roadsides.