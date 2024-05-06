Public Service Foremost Duty Of Officers: CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that public service is not only the responsibility of officers but also their first and foremost duty
Chairing a meeting of the Assistant Commissioners appointed across Punjab, here at her office, the CM directed them to keep their doors open to the public and listen to them patiently. The CM directed them to bring ease and convenience in people's lives. “People's representatives should be respected, but don't listen to anyone's wrong words including those of mine” she said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “My Assistant Commissioner is like my eyes, ears and arms.” The public service agenda must be fulfilled in any case. She directed them to ensure implementation of merit. She highlighted, “I have a zero tolerance policy for corruption.”
The CM said that young officers have to prove themselves with performance, adding that the writ of the government should be upheld in any case, but human dignity should also be maintained.
All issues including education, health, price control should be given full attention, she instructed.
The CM directed the assistant commissioners to ensure the sale of bread at Rs 16 and Naan at Rs 20 in their respective areas. She said artificial inflation should be reduced through price control mechanisms. She added the Provincial Enforcement Authority would assist the district administration in the discharge of various tasks. “We do not want to see broken streets, stagnant water and poor sanitation in any area of Punjab, she said and added that full monitoring of the medical treatment facilities in hospitals should be ensured.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, ACs and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
