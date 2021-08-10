UrduPoint.com

Public Service Is Essence Of Democracy: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:19 PM

Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is committed to solving problems of people as public service is the essence of democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is committed to solving problems of people as public service is the essence of democracy.

He was talking to various individuals, who called on him here on Tuesday. He listened to their problems and issued directions for the redress at the earliest.

The government has diverted resources towards deprived areas and the development journey has been moved towards far-flung areas to ensure composite development, he said.

"I will not sit idle till solution to problems of the people living in remote hinterlands," the CM reiterated and emphasised that spate of development activities would result in a real change in backward areas.

The development process would be further accelerated to facilitate the common man, he added.

The resources were kept limited to some specific cities in the past, he lamented, adding that those creating hurdles in the development journey had become a thing of the past while deprived areas had been included in the development process by the PTI government.

The visiting people thanked the CM for his commitment to resolving their issues and added that maintaining a direct liaison with the people was a good gesture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Democracy Man Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Supreme Court accepts NADRA employee's appeal agai ..

Supreme Court accepts NADRA employee's appeal against removal from service

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission Studying Letter From 6 Member States ..

EU Commission Studying Letter From 6 Member States on Afghan Migrant Returns

2 minutes ago
 Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arb ..

Sports activities will soon resume under SOPs: Arbab Lutufullah

4 minutes ago
 Traders demand not to install PoS system on small ..

Traders demand not to install PoS system on small outlets

4 minutes ago
 Keeping environment clean best service to humanity ..

Keeping environment clean best service to humanity: Shahwani

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 10 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 10 Aug 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.