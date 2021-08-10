Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is committed to solving problems of people as public service is the essence of democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is committed to solving problems of people as public service is the essence of democracy.

He was talking to various individuals, who called on him here on Tuesday. He listened to their problems and issued directions for the redress at the earliest.

The government has diverted resources towards deprived areas and the development journey has been moved towards far-flung areas to ensure composite development, he said.

"I will not sit idle till solution to problems of the people living in remote hinterlands," the CM reiterated and emphasised that spate of development activities would result in a real change in backward areas.

The development process would be further accelerated to facilitate the common man, he added.

The resources were kept limited to some specific cities in the past, he lamented, adding that those creating hurdles in the development journey had become a thing of the past while deprived areas had been included in the development process by the PTI government.

The visiting people thanked the CM for his commitment to resolving their issues and added that maintaining a direct liaison with the people was a good gesture.