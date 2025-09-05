Public service, not power, defines real success: Dr Shafqat Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz on Friday said that ministries, offices and chairs were temporary, while the true essence of politics were lying in serving the people.

He stated that the success of a politician or public representative was not measured by the position he was holding, but by the steps he was taking to solve public issues and the trust he was earning from the people.

Dr. Ayaz said the provincial government has dedicated its energies to public service, youth empowerment, and the overall development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This government is not driven by power, but by the spirit of service. Every decision is made keeping in view a brighter future for the people,” he added.

He emphasized that the real legacy of a public representative was not the office he holds, but the prayers and confidence of the people. “These chairs are temporary. True success lies in serving people and becoming a source of solutions to their problems,” he remarked.

Focusing on the youth, Dr. Ayaz described them as the true asset of the province.

He said that the Digital Skills Program, science and technology initiatives and modern educational reforms were launched to help young people compete globally.

“By investing in digital education and technology, the government has sent a clear message that the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rests in the hands of its youth,” he noted.

Dr. Ayaz reiterated that prioritizing science and technology is vital for progress. “Our dream is to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the hub of Digital Pakistan, where our youth will shine globally through their talent and skills,” he added.

He said that official positions were temporary, but the mission of public service was everlasting. “Whether I hold office or not, I will continue to serve the people. This government exists for service, and we will never step back from this spirit,” he affirmed.