SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and District General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan has said the PML-N government always made public service its motto.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.

Rana said, "We are continuing the mission of public service in the constituency and people are conscious and they consider their real leadership to be Mian Nawaz Sharif, who has always worked for the public welfare."

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N would win the upcoming elections with majority votes, he vowed.