SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and district general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Rana Munawwar Ghous has said the PML-N government always made public service its motto.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he said the PML-N was the only party that had a solution to people's problems.

Rana said, "We continue the mission of public service and people consider Mian Nawaz Sharif their leader, who has always worked for public welfare."

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N would win the upcoming elections with majority votes, he claimed.