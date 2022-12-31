Public service to continue in the new year: Zubair Ahmed khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor and Chairman Chief Minister Complaints Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, while congratulating Pakistanis all over the world including Pakistan on the occasion of New Year, has said in his message that the sun of this year will rise as a harbinger of more success for the nation.

He said that the steps announced by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the betterment of the people of Punjab on the arrival of the new year, is a happy future. He said that the Punjab government would enter the new year with truth, honesty and dedication.

We would continue the mission of serving the people, the development of Punjab was at the top of the priorities of the Punjab government and the focus on its improvement would continue in the next year as well. Progress in the year would be helpful, he addedZubair Ahmad Khan further said that in the year 2022, Pakistanis bravely faced many challenges. I strongly hope that our nation would use all the resources to overcome all the problems and difficulties with the same spirit in the New Year 2023.