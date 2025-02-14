Public services reviewed at tehsil building Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan on Friday paid a visit to the tehsil building to review services and arrangements put in place for citizens.

According to district administration, the DC visited various offices in the building: the additional assistant commissioner revenue office, sub-registrar office, patwari office, tehsildar office, naib tehsildar office, irrigation office, and the driving license branch.

During the inspection, he also took stock of cleanliness on the premises of those offices besides checking the staff’s attendance and records etc.

He also met with applicants and listened to their problems.

The DC instructed the relevant officials to promptly resolve the issues of the citizens and improve the office management to provide the best services to the public.

APP/slm