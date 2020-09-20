Public services to continue without any discrimination: Minister

SWAT, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday said that public service was their duty as a servant and not as a ruler.

He said the present government have taken serious steps to solve the problems of the people at its doorstep because it is part of the PTI's manifesto. The PTI, they said, was striving to address the deprivations of the people by resolving their problems without any discrimination.

They expressed these views while addressing an oath taking ceremony of the class four employees at Wadudia High school, Saidu Sharif.

Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan and MPA Fazal Hakeem presented demands regarding time scale, cadre quota, 27-hour duty and quota in class four employees in Primary schools and assured to solve their problems in this regard.

They said that they would try to solve the problems of class four employees on priority basis.

They said that the present government was taking serious steps to solve the problems of all government employees.

They said that steps were being taken to provide modern services to the people in a transparent manner under the strategy of establishing a prosperous and welfare state and good governance. They said that along with the ongoing journey of development and prosperity, attention was being paid to the solution of people's problems.

They said that the present government was paying special attention to the welfare of the government employees besides improving the condition of the common men and the efforts of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is to achieve this goal were commendable.

They said that due to better strategy and people friendly policies of the present government, the country is moving in the right direction and the economy is also improving. They said that reforms were underway in government departments, which would yield far-reaching results in future.