"Public Sharing Bicycle System" In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) To promote cycling the government of the Punjab has decided to introduce "Public Sharing Bicycle System" for the first time in Lahore.
The city district government sources told APP that keeping in mind the remedy of smog, the incumbent Punjab government has marked a comprehensive plan to promote cycling.
In this connection, a public sharing bicycle system will be introduced on the model of Dubai and Turkey, they said.
National and international companies will present their plan on bicycle sharing system, online procedure will also be developed for renting out bicycles.
The bicycle system would be implemented in the current financial year, the sources informed.
