Public Stands With Govt Narrative, Not Opposition: Governor

Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the public was standing with the narrative of the government and not with the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the public was standing with the narrative of the government and not with the opposition.

In a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Aamir Kiani here, he said the PTI had become the most popular national party, and victory in the recent cantonment boards elections reflected the confidence of people in the policies of the government.

The governor and the PTI secretary general also discussed political, administrative and other issues. The governor congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leadership and the party workers on the victory in the cantonment boards elections.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that victory in cantonment boards elections proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan. He said the only mission of the government was to strengthen Pakistan and make it prosper.

There was no such example in the past regarding the steps taken by the PTI government in education, health and other sectors, he added.

Aamir Kiani said that the PTI believed in public service and "we are thankful to people for reposing confidence in the party leadership in the cantonment boards elections". He said that the promises made with the public would be fulfilled.

Earlier, in a tweet, the governor shared a video of a UK parliamentarian, who exposed India.

In his tweet, the governor said that India was the biggest enemy of Muslims and peace, and he was a facilitator of terrorists. Pakistan stands with peace, but India is supporting terrorists, he regretted. He said that Pakistan is exposing Indian terrorism and oppression to the whole world. The world should take notice of India for fanning Islamophobia and crimes against Muslims.

