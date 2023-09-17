Public support key to get success against terrorism: RPO Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer Dera Range Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that the menace of terrorism will be rooted out, due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt strictly.

He vowed that the scourge of terrorism can be rooted out from the country if the people keep an eye on suspicious elements around them and pass the information to law enforcement agencies immediately.

He said that police along with other security agencies have been playing a leading role to flush out terrorists from Pakistani soil but the public cooperation is necessary to get success in war against terror.

In order to root out the menace of terrorism from society, the police Officers should take civil society, political leaders, religious scholars, and media into confidence so that the monster of terrorism could be eradicated with their active support, RPO said while talking to media persons.

Due to the excellent actions of the Police with the support of the Pakistan Army, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, and a clear message to those challenging the government writ will be dealt strictly, he added.

"Strict legal action should be taken against drug dealers, property mafia, people involved in smuggling and human trafficking besides efforts should be made to control social evils." He asked the police force to make all-out efforts and better strategies should be adopted to protect youth from drugs as well as to rid society of this poison and to take legal action against drug peddlers and smugglers without any discrimination, a special campaign was launched during last week to target the Primary sources of drug distribution, with a focus on areas in proximi�ty to educational institutions, the RPO said.

He said, "The police officials had been directed to continue massive crackdown against drug pushers, wine-sellers and those involved in other immoral activities so that the society could be made peaceful." According to the vision of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, corruption will not be tolerated in the police department, the black sheep of the department causing disrespect for the force would be given exemplary punishment, he added.

He said, "The police officials had also been directed to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens."