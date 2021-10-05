UrduPoint.com

Public Support Vital For Corruption Free Environment: IESCO CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Public support vital for corruption free environment: IESCO CEO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that public support was vital for corruption free environment in the country.

The Chief requested valued IESCO customers that for provision of new electricity connections and rectification of power related complaints, never pay cash to any the company employee or an agent.

Any work relates to IESCO, relevant office issued demand notice and same were deposited only in relevant banks, he said.

The Chief urged the customers that if any one demand cash for any official work, report to relevant SDO or revenue office.

The customers could also registered their complaints through phone call on Chief Executive complaint and monitoring Cell No.051-9252933-6 or mail on ceo@iesco.com.pk, he said.

