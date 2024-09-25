Public support vital to eliminate terrorism:DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Taimoor Khan on Wednesday said that district police have been playing a leading role in flushing out terrorists but public cooperation is necessary to achieve success in the war against terror.

He stated that police were committed to ensuring the protection of life and property of citizens.

Due to the excellent actions of the Police the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, and a clear message to those challenging the government writ will be dealt with strictly, he added.

The DPO said, “The determination, courage, and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force.” The anti-social elements could never bring down the morale of the police force, he added.