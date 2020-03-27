UrduPoint.com
Public Support Vital To Fight Corona Virus :Kanwal Shauzab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Public support vital to fight corona virus :Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kanwal Shauzab on Friday said people should not get panic and support the government in its efforts to fight corona virus pandemic.

Talking to Radio program, she said it is high time for the opposition parties to coordinate with the government and help in making combine efforts to fight with unprecedented challenge.

The Incumbent government is taking concrete steps to safe guard the lives of people, she said, adding, the elected representatives should visit their areas and highlight the actual situation to meet the need of the indigenous communities.

Corona has emerged as a global challenge and we have to be vigilant enough to face any situation, she said.

she further criticised that unfortunately the previous governments did not take efficient steps to improve the health care sector to fight with any epidemic.

she appeal to the religious scholars to sensitize the general public regarding the sensitivity of the situation and convince the citizens to take all precautionary measures to save their lives and the lives of their families.

We should ask for forgiveness from Almighty, she added.

The Prime Minister is monitoring every Coronavirus related development closely,she concluded.

