Public support vital to get rid of terrorism: RPO Dera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Regional Police Officer Dera Region Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that police along with other security agencies have been playing a leading role to flush out terrorists from Pakistani soil but the public cooperation is necessary to get success in war against terror.

In order to root out the menace of terrorism from society, the police Officers should take civil society, political leaders, religious scholars, and media into confidence so that the monster of terrorism could be eradicated with their active support, RPO said while talking to media persons.

As long as the police was supported by the people, terrorists cannot harm the police and security institutions, with the support of the people, the ambitions of the terrorists will be crushed, and stern action would be taken against those who involved in recent attacks on police,

he added.

He vowed to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace from the area. Due to the excellent actions of the police with the public support, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added.

Satti acknowledged that smuggling is a significant concern in the region, given its strategic location connecting three provinces. He reported substantial progress in controlling smuggling activities due to the best actions of the police.

Police and customs officials are working together in a highly coordinated anti-smuggling operations. In a short period of two and a half months, the Range Police Dera has seized non-customs paid goods worth Rs.80 crore, which have been handed over to the customs authorities after necessary action, he added.

RPO said that work was under way on the establishment of four new police stations in the region, while establishment of Saragraha and Cantt 2 police station already initiated in DIKhan to prevent crimes, maintain law and order and to facilitate people of the area.

He said, “The police officials had also been directed to focus on resolving public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.”