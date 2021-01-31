UrduPoint.com
Public To Express Unity For Oppressed Kashmiri Brethren

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Human Rights Activist Noreen Raza has said that people belonging to different strata of society would express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' which is marked on February 5 every year.

Talking to APP, she said in the Federal capital one minute silence will be observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Adding she said rallies, public meetings and seminars will also be held across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

She lauded Kashmiri youth's struggle for freedom in Kashmir. She reiterated that Pakistan will continue its support for the Kashmiris adding that it was our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.

