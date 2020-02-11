UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public To Get Relief Soon: Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Public to get relief soon: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said government is committed to provide relief to common man and assured the public will get relief soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said government is committed to provide relief to common man and assured the public will get relief soon.

Talking to private news channel, he said the kitchen items on subsidy rates would be available at utility stores across the country.

Minister said government is taking every possible step for the betterment of the masses as with the Public-private partnership Youth would also get the opportunity to open their Karyana stores.

He said survival of the common man had become difficult under present circumstances due to poor policies of PML-N government, but Prime minister Imran Khan's government was committed to change the destiny of the nation.

He further said the government will bring down the prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, fruits and vegetables aimed to provide relief to public.

Fawad said the year 2020 would be the year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country as per commitment of present government.

PM Imran had put the country's economy in the right direction with bold decisions, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Technology Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Man 2020 Government Wheat Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

1 minute ago

Punjab Board of Technical Education sports gala t ..

2 minutes ago

How meat, poultry, and fish affect cardiovascular, ..

2 minutes ago

Fake bank accounts case: Asif Zardari did not appe ..

4 minutes ago

LHC takes up bail plea of Hamza Shehbaz money laun ..

34 minutes ago

Raptors extend streak to 15, Bucks rally past King ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.