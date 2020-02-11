Public to get relief soon: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said government is committed to provide relief to common man and assured the public will get relief soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said government is committed to provide relief to common man and assured the public will get relief soon.

Talking to private news channel, he said the kitchen items on subsidy rates would be available at utility stores across the country.

Minister said government is taking every possible step for the betterment of the masses as with the Public-private partnership Youth would also get the opportunity to open their Karyana stores.

He said survival of the common man had become difficult under present circumstances due to poor policies of PML-N government, but Prime minister Imran Khan's government was committed to change the destiny of the nation.

He further said the government will bring down the prices of wheat, sugar, cooking oil, fruits and vegetables aimed to provide relief to public.

Fawad said the year 2020 would be the year of development, economic stability and public welfare for the people of the country as per commitment of present government.

PM Imran had put the country's economy in the right direction with bold decisions, he mentioned.