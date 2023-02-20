UrduPoint.com

Public To Give Donation For Quake Affectees Of Turkiye, Syria Via SMS Service

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Government of Pakistan has taken a major initiative to facilitate the general public to make donations for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria through SMS service.

Mobile phone consumers can donate Rs10 by sending SMS "Fund" on 9977, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Monday.

The donated amount would be immediately deposited in PM'S Fund established to support quake-stricken people of Turkiye and Syria.

