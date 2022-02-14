Public to never forgive Nawaz & Company for looting national wealth: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the public would never forgive 'Nawaz Sharif and Company' for looting the national wealth and destroying the economy

PIND DADAN KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the public would never forgive 'Nawaz Sharif and Company' for looting the national wealth and destroying the economy.

"The country cannot be handed over to those who destroyed the economy. The people will not forgive Nawaz Sharif & Company until they return the plundered national wealth," he said while expressing views on important political issues including the meetings of Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl here at a public gathering.

He said the opposition had no stature of its own, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not gather even a few hundred people from Jhelum and Pindi that was why he was using children of religious seminaries for politics through Maulana Fazl ur Rehman. "I ask Bilawal not to do politics of Zardari, he should do politics of Benazir Bhutto and his grandfather." He said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and Shehbaz were wandering from place to place to protect their politics of loot and plunder, but it was the wise leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insf (PTI) government that exposed the opposition's real face to the public.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been saying from day one that all the corrupt people would get united against the democratically elected government when they would be brought to justice, "and now, all the corrupt elements are getting united." Fawad said Nawaz Sharif and his son had been residing in London for the last many years and questioned who was bearing expenses of their apartments, buildings and vehicles.

The minister said the PTI government had not any personal dispute with the opposition as it just wanted to recover the looted national wealth.

He said Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were sitting abroad and they had no courage to face their cases in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif made a one-billion Dollars' property in front of Hyde Park in London, besides billions of rupees were illegally transferred to Shehbaz Sharif from fake accounts. "They have looted the people, workers and businessmen of Pakistan." Fawad said the PTI government fulfilled the promises it made to the people of this constituency, regretting that Pind Dadan Khan Tehsil had been kept deprived of the development for 70 years.

When the PTI government came to power some three-and-a-half-year ago, it started everything afresh as there were no facilities like streets, roads, drinking water, education and health in the area.

In Jhelum district, he said there were only 47 doctors, but now around 800 doctors and paramedics were available there to extend health services to the public.

He said the PTI government filled the shortage of teachers in schools, opened a Passport Office and EOBI (Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution) office in Pind Dadan Khan.

The minister said he had suggested the people of the area elect such a representative who has the stature and ability to work for the uplift of the locality.

He said it was unfortunate the whole stature-less opposition was trying to muster the support of others to protect their politics and corrupt practices. "One should not choose a man who cannot elevate his stature and sits on the shoulders of others, thinking that he has risen tall." "Bilawal thinks that the children of Madressahs, arranged by Maulana Fazl, will come and raise his stature." He said the public support could not be won just by slogans and speeches; adding the development work and welfare-oriented schemes were a must for that.

The minister said the opposition made at least seven attempts to destabilize the PTI government, but it always failed.

Today, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan elevated the image of Pakistan among the comity of the nations due to his bold and courageous leadership, "and the world listens to the PM attentively." He said now PM Imran Khan would visit Russia, and it was happening after 23 years that any Prime Minister of Pakistan would be going there.

Fawad said the PM Imran had become the voice of 'Ummah' as he effectively raised the issues of blasphemy and Islamophobia, which were hurting the sentiments of Muslims, at international forums including the United Nations.

He said the world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the highlighted issues.