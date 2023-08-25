Public to verify from TMA before investing in housing schemes, plots

To protect the public from unregistered and deceptive housing schemes, Superintendent Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Havelian Malik Tufail, Tehsil Friday advised people to conduct thorough research and verification before investing in housing schemes or purchasing plots within TMA's jurisdiction

He said the Building Control Authority, TMA endorsement was crucial in this regard. Verifying information is emphasized as a means to safeguard investments amounting to millions of rupees.

To ensure that potential investors make informed decisions, authorities are urging them to seek confirmation and information about established housing schemes within Tehsil Havelian from the Building Branch of TM Havelian, adding the superintendent said.

Malik Tufail has underscored that any construction undertaken without proper approval, adhering to the regulations stipulated in the Building Code 2021, will be subject to legal action.

He strongly encouraged the public to engage with TM Havelian to access accurate information. Stressing the importance of reaching out to the authority, he highlighted that communication with TM was a crucial step towards preventing potential issues.