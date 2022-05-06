Public toilets provision major civic amenity: commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Friday said that provision of clean public toilets was the biggest civic amenity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Friday said that provision of clean public toilets was the biggest civic amenity.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here at Commissioner's Office. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha and other officers of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) were present, a spokesperson said here.

The commissioner set a target of identifying places for 108 new public toilets in the city. He said that the number of active public toilets in the city would be increased to 58 in the next three months, adding that public toilets must be highly hygienic in terms of cleanliness and quality of facilities.

He said that Lahore was the most important city in the country, adding that service delivery in the city would be the best. The meeting briefed the commissioner that the number of existing public toilets in the city was 25. Some of them had become non-functional.

The meeting also briefed the commissioner that the MCL had identified 30 new locations for new public toilets.