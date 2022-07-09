Public transport disappears from Abbottabad despite double fare charges

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Like every year on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha vacations this Eid transport fares raised up to double and public transport also disappeared from bus terminals in Abbottabad, stranded passengers were wandering in search of transport.

Transporters were charging fares of their own will and the people had no choice to reach their destinations except to pay the increased fares. On the eve of Eid-ul-Adha 2022, a comparatively different situation was also seen on bus stations where on one side transport was short and on the other commuters were more than half as compared to previous years due to skyrocketing fares of public transport.

On condition of anonymity, a few commuters told APP that owing to the heavy fares we are unable to go to our native areas for eid celebrations and decided to stay in Abbottabad.

Another local commuter, Adil Abbasi said that local transporters are also charging an extra fare as "Eidi" while neither the regional transport authority nor traffic police are taking any action to stop increased fares. He further said that from Abbottabad local transporters were charging 100 and 150 rupees for Manshera and in the same way on other routes transporters have also increased the fares.

Profiteers also jumped in to get their share of the situation, old buses and other vehicles that are not fit for long routes are being used.