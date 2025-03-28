Public Transport disappears from Hazara division despite double fare charges on Eid-ul-Fitr

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) As in all previous years, public transporters from all major cities of Hazara division including Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra increased fares up to double on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr while simultaneously reducing the availability of vehicles, leaving passengers stranded at bus terminals in search of transport.

Commuters reported that transporters were charging fares arbitrarily, taking advantage of the situation. Passengers had no choice but to pay the inflated prices to reach their destinations.

Speaking to APP, a passenger, Amjad Shah, expressed frustration, stating that he and his family had been waiting at Abbottabad Lorry Adda for the last three hours. Despite the surge in fares, public transport was unavailable, with the number of vehicles operating being less than half of the usual count.

He further pointed out that profiteers had also stepped in to exploit the situation. "Old buses and unfit vehicles are being used for long routes, which is risky for passengers," he added.

Another passenger, Ikram Chaudhary highlighted that even local transporters were charging extra under the pretext of “Eidi.” He lamented that neither the regional transport authority nor the traffic police had taken any action against the excessive fare hikes. "For a journey from Abbottabad to Mansehra, local transporters are demanding 200 and 250 rupees while fares for other routes have also been increased arbitrarily," he added.

Meanwhile, Abbottabad's main bus terminal and other transport stands remained packed with frustrated travelers waiting to secure a ride home for Eid. Many passengers were seen anxiously searching for available transport, with no intervention from the authorities to regulate fares or ensure an adequate number of vehicles.

Citizens have urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action against overcharging and ensure the availability of public transport to facilitate smooth travel during the festive season.