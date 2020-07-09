The district administration Shaheed Benazirabad, Thursday, initiated legal action against public transport vehicles violating Corona SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Shaheed Benazirabad, Thursday, initiated legal action against public transport vehicles violating Corona SOPs. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the District started checking of public transports in their respective areas and challaned eight vehicles on the charges of violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioners also recovered fare overcharges by transporters and returned the same to passengers on the spot.